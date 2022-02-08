Powdered Humic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powdered Humic Acid include NTS, Humintech, Yongye Group, Ximeng, Yutai, China Green Agriculture, Xinjiayou, Inner Mongolia Guangna Humic Acid and Jiangxi Yuanzhi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Powdered Humic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powdered Humic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 60%

Above 70%

Other

Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Environmental Protection

Other

Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powdered Humic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powdered Humic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powdered Humic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Powdered Humic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

NTS

Humintech

Yongye Group

Ximeng

Yutai

China Green Agriculture

Xinjiayou

Inner Mongolia Guangna Humic Acid

Jiangxi Yuanzhi

Mengchuan

Humic Growth Solutions

Creative Ideas

Omnia Specialities Australia

Canadian Humalite International

Grow More

Humatech

AMCOL International

HCM Agro

Jiloca Industrial

Xinjiang Double Dragons

Innovation Humic Acid Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powdered Humic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powdered Humic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powdered Humic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powdered Humic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powdered Humic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powdered Humic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powdered Humic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powdered Humic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powdered Humic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powdered Humic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powdered Humic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powdered Humic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powdered Humic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powdered Humic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

