Powdered Humic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Powdered Humic Acid
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powdered Humic Acid include NTS, Humintech, Yongye Group, Ximeng, Yutai, China Green Agriculture, Xinjiayou, Inner Mongolia Guangna Humic Acid and Jiangxi Yuanzhi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powdered Humic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powdered Humic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Above 60%
- Above 70%
- Other
Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Animal Feed
- Environmental Protection
- Other
Global Powdered Humic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powdered Humic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powdered Humic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Powdered Humic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Powdered Humic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- NTS
- Humintech
- Yongye Group
- Ximeng
- Yutai
- China Green Agriculture
- Xinjiayou
- Inner Mongolia Guangna Humic Acid
- Jiangxi Yuanzhi
- Mengchuan
- Humic Growth Solutions
- Creative Ideas
- Omnia Specialities Australia
- Canadian Humalite International
- Grow More
- Humatech
- AMCOL International
- HCM Agro
- Jiloca Industrial
- Xinjiang Double Dragons
- Innovation Humic Acid Technology
