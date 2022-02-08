Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Safety Tapes (Warning Tape)
The global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) include 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Jonson Tapes, ZHONGSHAN CROWN, Sanli Adhesive Products, Zhongshan Guanchang, HAOTIAN RUBBER and Shanghai Xinguan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- BOPP
- OPP
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building
- Traffic
- Site Maintenance
- Other
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- TESA
- Nitto Denko
- Jonson Tapes
- ZHONGSHAN CROWN
- Sanli Adhesive Products
- Zhongshan Guanchang
- HAOTIAN RUBBER
- Shanghai Xinguan
- Dongguan Haixiang
- SEKISUI
- Lintec
- Berry Plastics
- Scapa Group
- Yem Chio
- Intertape
- DeWAL
- Wida
- Powerband
- Shurtape
- KK Enterprise
- CAPTAIN
- Adhesives Research
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Tapes (Warning Tape) Companies
