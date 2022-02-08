Global Garment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Garment Market
Garment market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Garment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- upper body
- lower body
Segment by Application
- Blouses and shirt-blouses
- Jackets and blazers
- Jerseys and pullovers
- Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles
- Skirts and divided skirts
- Sarongs
- Bib and Brace overalls
By Company
- Sritex
- Argo Manunggal Group
- PT Dan Liris
- Pt. Multi Garmenjaya
- Busana Apparel
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Garment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 upper body
1.2.3 lower body
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Garment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Blouses and shirt-blouses
1.3.3 Jackets and blazers
1.3.4 Jerseys and pullovers
1.3.5 Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles
1.3.6 Skirts and divided skirts
1.3.7 Sarongs
1.3.8 Bib and Brace overalls
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Garment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Garment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Garment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Garment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Garment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Garment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Garment Industry Trends
2.3.2 Garment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Garment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Garment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Garment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Garment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Garment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Garment Eyelets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Garment Zipper Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Garment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028