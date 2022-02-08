Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) market was valued at 555.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 657.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pellets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) include HaloPolymer, DuPont, Solvay, 3M(Dyneon), Asahi Glass, Row, RTP Company, NIPPON CHEMICAL and Shanghai 3F New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pellets
- Fine Powder
- Others
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Processing
- Electricals & Electronics
- Mechanical/Industrial
- Automotive & Transportation
- Other
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HaloPolymer
- DuPont
- Solvay
- 3M(Dyneon)
- Asahi Glass
- Row
- RTP Company
- NIPPON CHEMICAL
- Shanghai 3F New Material
- Lichang Technology
- Zibo Bainisi Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) Companies
