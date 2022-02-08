Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric include Marusan Industry, Alpha Foam, Unitika, Mogul, Ginni Nonwovens, ANDRITZ, Novita SA, Birla Cellulose and Jacob Holm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Family

Clothing

Other

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marusan Industry

Alpha Foam

Unitika

Mogul

Ginni Nonwovens

ANDRITZ

Novita SA

Birla Cellulose

Jacob Holm

Lentex

Guangzhou Junqian Nonwoven

Hangzhou Guozhen Industrial

Qingdao L&A Orient Nonwoven Manufacture

Hangzhou Nonwoven Supply (Hangzhou Source Nonwoven)

Weston

Sheng Hung Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spunlace Non-Woven Fabric Companies

