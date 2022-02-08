Butachlor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Butachlor
The global Butachlor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Generated By DEA And Paraformaldehyde Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Butachlor include Dow AgroSciences, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals and Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Butachlor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Butachlor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Butachlor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Generated By DEA And Paraformaldehyde
- Generated By Ketene
Global Butachlor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Butachlor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wheat
- Barley
- Beet
- Cotton
- Peanut
Global Butachlor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Butachlor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Butachlor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Butachlor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Butachlor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Butachlor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow AgroSciences
- Bayer CropScience
- Syngenta
- Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals
- Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Butachlor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Butachlor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Butachlor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Butachlor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Butachlor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Butachlor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Butachlor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Butachlor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Butachlor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Butachlor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Butachlor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butachlor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Butachlor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butachlor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butachlor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butachlor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Butachlor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Generated By DEA And Paraformaldehyde
4.1.3 Generated By Ketene
