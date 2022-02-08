Global Speciality Tapes Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand From Various End Use Segments In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Speciality Tapes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global speciality tapes market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, end-use, backing material, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 45.2 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 64.2 billion

These tapes are useful for assembling electronic components in the electrical and electronics industries. The automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare industries are all seeing significant growth, which is helping the speciality tapes industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

To improve the adhesive tape’s specialised capacities, speciality tapes have application-specific designs. Abrasion and chemical resistance, adhesion properties, and other characteristics not commonly found in regular adhesive tape varieties are examples of this.

The market can be classified based on backing material as:

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Woven/non-woven

Paper

PET

Foam

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

The industry can be segmented based on resin type as:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

The speciality tapes market can be categorised on the basis of end-use into:

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare and Hygiene

Automotive

White Goods

Paper and Printing

Building and Construction

Retail and Graphics

Others

The regional speciality tapes markets can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The specialist tapes market is benefiting from the increased demand for speciality tapes in the electrical and electronics, hygiene, building and construction and automotive industries, as manufacturers focus largely on delivering a new product range with improved qualities. As a result, manufacturers are manufacturing tapes with a strong emphasis on heat and weather resistance, which is fueling the market for speciality tapes.

The PVC category is predicted to account for the greatest share of specialised tapes in the industry. The healthcare and hygiene sector is estimated to account for the biggest market share throughout the forecast period, as speciality tapes have wound care applications and are widely used in surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, and other medical equipment.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group PLC and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

