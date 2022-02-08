Vitamin K1 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vitamin K1 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vitamin K1 include DSM, BUSF, AdvaCare, Innopharma, Suicheng Pharmaceutical, Cheng Yi Pharmaceutical, Wuhu Kangqi Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical and Brilliant Pharmaceutical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vitamin K1 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vitamin K1 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vitamin K1 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Fluid

Tablet

Others

Global Vitamin K1 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infants (Under 12 Months)

Children (1-18 Years Old)

Adult Male (Over 18 Years Old)

Adult Female (Over 18 Years Old)

Others

Global Vitamin K1 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vitamin K1 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vitamin K1 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vitamin K1 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vitamin K1 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

DSM

BUSF

AdvaCare

Innopharma

Suicheng Pharmaceutical

Cheng Yi Pharmaceutical

Wuhu Kangqi Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Huayang Pharmaceutical

Brilliant Pharmaceutical

Shandong Guangtongbao Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vitamin K1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vitamin K1 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vitamin K1 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vitamin K1 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vitamin K1 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vitamin K1 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vitamin K1 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vitamin K1 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vitamin K1 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vitamin K1 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vitamin K1 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitamin K1 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vitamin K1 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin K1 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitamin K1 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitamin K1 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vitamin K1 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Injection Fluid

4.1.3 Tablet

4.1.4 Others

