The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cut Flower Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cut flower packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like packaging type, distribution channel, material type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cut flowers must be packaged in appropriate packing forms in order to maintain freshness and ensure optimal vase life. Perishable products, such as flowers, require special packaging to keep them fresh because they require a precise temperature and humidity to stay fresh. Cut flower packaging helps maintain the freshness of flowers throughout the supply chain, keeping them vivid.

The cut flower packaging industry can be divided based on segments like:

Packaging type

Distribution channel

Material type

The industry can be divided on the basis of its packaging type as:

Sleeves

Boxes and cartons

Wrap sheets

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of its distribution channel into:

Florists

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Online Sales

The industry can be divided based on its material type as:

Paper

Paperboard

Plastic

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional cut flower packaging markets like:

North America

Latin America

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

With increasing rivalry, cut flower packaging companies are expanding their distribution channels. Consumers’ rising preference for convenience stores and online sales channels has created chances for companies to offer their cut flower packaging options through these channels. Some businesses have achieved significant increases in revenue as a result of trading through online marketing channels. Furthermore, cut flower packing firms collaborate with cut flower shipping start-ups and local suppliers to increase regional penetration and move the market ahead.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF: OTCMKTS), Atlas Packaging Ltd., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Flamingo Holland, Inc., Flopak, Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC and Robert Mann Packaging, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

