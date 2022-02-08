Global Breast Implants Market To Be Driven By Increasing Number Of Breast Augmentation Surgeries And Rising Awareness Of Cosmetic Surgeries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Breast Implants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global breast implants market, assessing the market based on product type, application, end-use segment and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 384.4 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 562.3 Million

Acute pandemic-related travel restrictions and global lockdowns imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus had a short-term impact on the breast implant business. Surgical procedures were delayed or cancelled due to limitations and lockdown, negatively impacting the breast implant market. During the COVID-19 period, American women’s interest and demand for cosmetic procedures rose, particularly breast implants and augmentation. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported in April 2021 that 11% of questioned women preferred cosmetic surgery or non-surgical therapies to COVID-19. So, the market should recover quickly from the COVID-19 outbreak and continue to develop.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Breast implants are prosthetic devices used to increase the size, shape, or texture of the breasts. This can be accomplished by breast implantation surgery. During the procedure, breast-shaped bags made of silicone and filled with silicone gel or saline (known as implants) are inserted under the skin.

By product type, the breast implants market can be bifurcated into:

Round breast implants

Anatomical breast implants

Based on application, the industry can be broadly categorised into:

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

The industry, based on its end use, can be further divided into:

Hospitals

Cosmetology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centres

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Silicone implants are silicone shells filled with a viscous plastic gel (silicone) used for breast augmentation or reconstruction. They feel more natural than other types of implants, which is why they are preferred by most people considering breast implants. Also, new technological advances and enhancements in existing silicone breast implant products will drive the breast implant industry. Also, new technological advances and enhancements in existing silicone breast implant products will drive the breast implant industry.

North America dominates the breast implant market and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast period, owing to the region’s entertainment industries and women’s increased self-awareness. During the projection period, the US is predicted to be the region’s largest market for breast implants. For competitors in the breast augmentation industry, emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India present substantial prospects. In these nations, the demand for breast augmentation is rising due to the rapid expansion of medical tourism, the growing adult population (over the age of 20), and the rise in disposable money.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allergan plc. (NYSE: AGN), Cereplas, GC Aesthetics PLC, Sientra, (NASDAQ: SIEN), Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Hans Biomed Corp., Mentor Worldwide LLC and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

