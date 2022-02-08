Global Biochip Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biochip
Biochip market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biochip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Microarrays
- Microfluidics
Segment by Application
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Other End Users
By Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Illumina, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck Millipore
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biochip Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biochip Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Microarrays
1.2.3 Microfluidics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biochip Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
1.3.3 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
1.3.4 Academic & Research Institutes
1.3.5 Other End Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biochip Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Biochip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biochip Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Biochip Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Biochip Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Biochip by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Biochip Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Biochip Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Biochip Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Biochip Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Biochip Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Biochip Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Ma
