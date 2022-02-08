News

Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Insulin
  • Insulin Delivery
  • Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs
  • Diagnosis And Monitoring
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Gestational Diabetes
  • Others

By Company

  • 77 Elektronika Kft.
  • A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Agamatrix Inc.
  • Animas Corp.
  • Ascensia
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Debiotech S.A.
  • Eli Lilly And Co.
  • Glaxo Smithkline
  • Inlight Solutions Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lifescan Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Merck & Co.
  • Merck KGAA
  • Nipro Corp.
  • Novartis Pharma Ag
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Owen Mumford Ltd.
  • Palco Labs Inc.
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Terumo Corp.

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insulin
1.2.3 Insulin Delivery
1.2.4 Oral Hypoglycemic Drugs
1.2.5 Diagnosis And Monitoring
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Type 1 Diabetes
1.3.3 Type 2 Diabetes
1.3.4 Gestational Diabetes
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competiti

