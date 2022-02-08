Global Braided Suture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Braided Suture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Braided Suture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Absorbable Braided Suture
- Non-absorbable Braided Suture
Segment by Application
- Human Application
- Veterinary Application
By Company
- Johnson & Johnson Medical
- Medtronic
- Peters Surgical
- B.Braun
- Internacional Farmac?utica
- DemeTech
- Kono Seisakusho
- Surgical Specialties Corporation
- Mani
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
- AD Surgical
- Dolphin
- Usiol
- Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
- Assut Medical Sarl
- Teleflex
- Lotus Surgicals
- CONMED
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Braided Suture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Braided Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Absorbable Braided Suture
1.2.3 Non-absorbable Braided Suture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Braided Suture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Human Application
1.3.3 Veterinary Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Braided Suture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Braided Suture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Braided Suture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Braided Suture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Braided Suture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Braided Suture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Braided Suture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Braided Suture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Braided Suture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Braided Suture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Braided Suture Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Braided Suture Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 1
