Global Electroretinograph Market To Be Driven By Rising Ageing Population And The Prevalence Of Eye Diseases Coupled With Multifocal Electroretinography’s Growing Popularity In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electroretinograph Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electroretinograph market, assessing the market based on its segments, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

The increased popularity of multifocal electroretinograph, as well as an ageing population and the prevalence of eye illnesses, are likely to fuel the electroretinograph market’s growth in future years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electroretinography is a technique for determining the electrical reaction of the eye’s light-sensitive cells, known as rods and cones.

The electroretinograph market can be broadly categorised based on its product into:

Fixed ERG

Portable ERG

The electroretinograph market can be divided based on its end-use as:

The EMR report looks into the regional electroretinograph markets like:

North America

Latin America

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Ophthalmologists and optometrists utilise an electroretinograph to treat visual impairments caused by glaucoma, cataracts, or diabetic retinopathy. The method can detect visual defects by evaluating the retina’s, photoreceptors’, internal retinal cells’, and ganglion cells’ functional capacity. The expanding aged population and the incidence of eye disorders, as well as the availability of favourable reimbursement coverage and higher awareness of electroretinograph, are some of the factors propelling the electroretinograph market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici (CSO) s.r.l., Diagnosys LLC, Diopsys Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), LKC Technologies, Inc. and Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

