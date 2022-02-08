Global Deck Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Deck Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deck Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Winch
- Windlass
- Capstan
- Others
Segment by Application
- Commercial Ship
- Leisure Ship
- Others
By Company
- DMT Marine Equipment
- Katradis
- Pentair Commercial Aquatics
- Metso
- ACE
- Certex
- VETUS
- MBHydraulikk
- ACEBI
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Deck Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Deck Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Winch
1.2.3 Windlass
1.2.4 Capstan
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Deck Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Ship
1.3.3 Leisure Ship
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Deck Equipment Production
2.1 Global Deck Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Deck Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Deck Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Deck Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Deck Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Deck Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Deck Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Deck Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Deck Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Deck Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Deck Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Deck Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Deck Equipment Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Deck
