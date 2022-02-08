Global Life Saving Appliances Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Life Saving Appliances market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Life Saving Appliances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Lifebuoys and Life-jackets
- Lifeboat
- Rescue Boat
- Other
Segment by Application
- Commercial Ship
- Leisure Ship
- Others
By Company
- Norsafe
- Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding
- Palfingermarine
- Survival Systems
- HLB
- Fassmer
- Vanguard
- Hatecke
- Jiangsu Jiaoyan
- DSB Engineering
- Nishi-F
- ACEBI
- Balden Marine
- Shigi
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Life Saving Appliances Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lifebuoys and Life-jackets
1.2.3 Lifeboat
1.2.4 Rescue Boat
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Ship
1.3.3 Leisure Ship
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Life Saving Appliances Production
2.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Life Saving Appliances Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Life Saving Appliances Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales by Region (2017-202
