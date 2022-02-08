Global Life Saving Appliances Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Life Saving Appliances market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Life Saving Appliances market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lifebuoys and Life-jackets

Lifeboat

Rescue Boat

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Ship

Leisure Ship

Others

By Company

Norsafe

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding

Palfingermarine

Survival Systems

HLB

Fassmer

Vanguard

Hatecke

Jiangsu Jiaoyan

DSB Engineering

Nishi-F

ACEBI

Balden Marine

Shigi

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Life Saving Appliances Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Lifebuoys and Life-jackets

1.2.3 Lifeboat

1.2.4 Rescue Boat

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Ship

1.3.3 Leisure Ship

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Life Saving Appliances Production

2.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Life Saving Appliances Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Life Saving Appliances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Life Saving Appliances Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Life Saving Appliances Sales by Region (2017-202

