Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System market, covering market size for segment by type (Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS), Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS), etc.), by application (BFSI, Government, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Cisco, IBM, Check Point, HP, Netscout, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System including:

Cisco

IBM

Check Point

HP

Netscout

AirWave (Aruba)

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

ForeScout

WatchGuard

Venustech

Topsec

Qihoo 360

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS)

Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Health

Utilities

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Overview

1.1 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Definition

1.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention System Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

