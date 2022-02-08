Global Crude Oil Pipelines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Crude Oil Pipelines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Oil Pipelines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon Steel Tubing

Oil-resistant Rubber Hose

Segment by Application

Onshore pipeline

Offshore pipeline

By Company

ABB

GE Oil & Gas

Kinder Morgan

Saipem

Shell

Technip

Bharat Petroleum

BP

Cairn

Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Plains All American Pipeline

Plantation Pipeline

Puma Energy

Inter Pipeline

Blue Dolphin Energy Company

Calnev Pipeline

China National Petroleum Corporation

Peace Pipe Line

Pembina Pipeline

Perenco

Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company

Enbridge

Energy Transfer Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners

TEPPCO Partners

TransMontaigne

Transneft

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Crude Oil Pipelines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Carbon Steel Tubing

1.2.3 Oil-resistant Rubber Hose

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Onshore pipeline

1.3.3 Offshore pipeline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Production

2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Crude Oil Pipelines Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Crude Oil Pipelines by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Crude Oil

