Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Underfills serve the purpose of equalizing stresses between chip and substrate. Chips are attached directly to the interconnection points without intermediate elements. Stresses arise at the solder bumps when the electronic modules are heated and cooled during operation due to the different coefficients of thermal expansion of the substrates.

Underfill technology was developed to counteract these mechanical influences. The Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market covers Capillary Underfill (CUF), No Flow Underfill (NUF), Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill, Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill, Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill, etc. The typical players include Namics Corporation, AI Technology, Henkel, Shenzhen Dover, Darbond, LORD Corporation, Panacol, Won Chemical, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chip On Film Underfill (COF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Chip On Film Underfill (COF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) market was valued at 371.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 461.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capillary Underfill (CUF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chip On Film Underfill (COF) include Henkel, Won Chemical, LORD Corporation, Hanstars, Fuji Chemical, Panacol, Namics Corporation, Shenzhen Dover and Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chip On Film Underfill (COF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capillary Underfill (CUF)

No Flow Underfill (NUF)

Non-Conductive Paste (NCP) Underfill

Non-Conductive Film (NCF) Underfill

Molded Underfill (MUF) Underfill

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cell Phone

Tablet

LCD Display

Others

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chip On Film Underfill (COF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chip On Film Underfill (COF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chip On Film Underfill (COF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chip On Film Underfill (COF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Won Chemical

LORD Corporation

Hanstars

Fuji Chemical

Panacol

Namics Corporation

Shenzhen Dover

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bondline

Zymet

AIM Solder

MacDermid (Alpha Advanced Materials)

Darbond

AI Technology

Master Bond

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chip On Film Underfill (COF) Companies

