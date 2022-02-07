Polyurethane Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane is thermosetting polymer which could be molded into any shape which in turn helps in creating wide varieties of properties as per the desired application. Polyurethane sealants provide strong bonding which reduces need for holding and clamping materials. This proves to be a cost effective method which also increase the construction flexibility and increases production capacity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyurethane Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Sealants market was valued at 3070.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4019.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Sealants include Henkel, Sika, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, BASF, DOW Chemical, Mapei and Asian Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Component

Multi Component

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyurethane Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Sika

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

BASF

DOW Chemical

Mapei

Asian Paints

ITW Polymer Sealants

Soudal

Konishi

Pidilite Industries

EMS-Chemie Holding

KCC

Yokohama Rubber

RPM International

Selena

Hodgson Sealants

Akfix

Splendor Industry

Comens Material

Tosan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Sealants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Sealants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Sealants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

