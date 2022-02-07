Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is a moldable, light, cellular plastic, produced from styrene. EPS is widely used for packaging impact-sensitive products such as electronics and appliances. EPS is also used in construction as a thermal insulator and to lighten concrete structures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-exped-polystyrene-2022-2028-663

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at 16800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Expanded Polystyrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) include Nova chemicals, Sabic, Flinthill, Americas Styrenics, Rapac, Styropek USA, Styrochem, RTP company and NexKemia Petrochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Black Expanded Polystyrene

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Packaging

Others

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nova chemicals

Sabic

Flinthill

Americas Styrenics

Rapac

Styropek USA

Styrochem

RTP company

NexKemia Petrochemicals

Foam concept 2000

Ravago

Polioles

BASF

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-exped-polystyrene-2022-2028-663

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/