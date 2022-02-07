Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market was valued at 341.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 534.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

TDM Products Based on Dodecene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) include Chevronphillips, Arkema, ISU and Sanshin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

TDM Products Based on Dodecene

TDM Products Based on Propylene

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Styrene?Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Surfactant

Others

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevronphillips

Arkema

ISU

Sanshin Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Players in Global Market

