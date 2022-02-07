Bearing Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bearing steel is one kind of special steel with features of high wear resistance and rolling fatigue strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bearing Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Bearing Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bearing Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bearing Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bearing Steel market was valued at 6806.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7927.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bearing Steel include CITIC Steel, Nippon Steel, Sanyo Special Steel, Saarstahl, POSCO, Dongbei Special Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel and SeAH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bearing Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bearing Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel

Carburizing Bearing Steel

Others

Global Bearing Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bearing Rings

Rolling Body

Cage

Others

Global Bearing Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bearing Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bearing Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bearing Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bearing Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bearing Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CITIC Steel

Nippon Steel

Sanyo Special Steel

Saarstahl

POSCO

Dongbei Special Steel

JFE Steel

Kobe Steel

SeAH

Carpenter Technology

Shandong Shouguang Juneng

Nanjing Iron and Steel

Benxi Steel Group

HBIS GROUP

Jiyuan Iron and Steel Group

Suzhou Steel GROUP

Baoshan Steel

Aichi Steel

Dongil Industries

OVAKO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bearing Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bearing Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bearing Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bearing Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bearing Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bearing Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bearing Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bearing Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bearing Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bearing Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bearing Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bearing Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bearing Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bearing Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bearing Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bearing Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bearing Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel

