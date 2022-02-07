Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings are applied to ships and offshore structures both in sea and fresh water environments. Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship?s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings market was valued at 2736.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3771.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings include Akzonobel, PPG, HEMPEL, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun Group, KCC Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Chugoku Marine Paints and Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self Polishing Copolymer (SPC) Coating

Dirt Release Coating (FRC)

Ablative Type

Others

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Container Ships

Passenger and Cruise Ships

Others

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

PPG

HEMPEL

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun Group

KCC Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Chugoku Marine Paints

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Axalta Coatings

Zhejiang Yutong New Materials

Xiamen Sunrui Ship Coating Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Anti-Fouling Coatings Companies

