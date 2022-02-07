Global Dental Laboratories Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dental Laboratories Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dental laboratories market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, equipment, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 35 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4%

The market in the historical period grew at an extraordinary rate with a growing population around the globe. The growing public awareness of oral healthcare leads to a recovery of dental issues by offering dental reimbursement plans are the key drivers for the dental laboratory industry’s growth. In addition, the increasing amount of high-tech implants for dental restoration and associated solutions also drove the expansion of the market. In tandem with dental care, the dental laboratory market is increasing. One of the main drivers for the market in the dental laboratory is the increase in the number of centres, clinics and the increase in the number of endodontics.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dental laboratories blend art, science and technology needed to develop and produce goods like crowns, bridges, caps, veneers and other orthodontic splines and appliances important for the protection and stratification of teeth. A dental laboratory in restaurant dentistry has the prime task of exacting the copying into a restoratory solution of all the cosmetic and functional aspects of the tooth that the licensed dentist defines.

The dental laboratories industry is divided on the basis of products into restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, oral care and implant. The division of the industry based on equipment is dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance device, among others.

Market Trends

Rapid technical advances have led to shortened chair life, rapid cure, and painless treatments in dental laboratories, such as using bone morphogenic proteins and hydroxyapatite coatings as implant materials. In addition, the development of sophisticated imaging techniques like CAD and CAM has enhanced the planning and handling of complex operations and 3D imaging of implants, curves, and bridges, resulting in improved patient diagnosis. Periodontal disease and dental caries are the most prevalent oral diseases across the globe. More than half of the global population suffers from periodontal diseases and dental caries. Governments of various countries and organizations, such as WHO, are undertaking initiatives to improve oral health across the globe which will boost the market expansion in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are A-Dec Inc., Champlain Dental Laboratory, Danaher Corporation, Knight Dental Design, National Dentex Corp, Lord’s Dental Studio, 3M Health Care., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann AG. And Modern Dental Laboratory, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

