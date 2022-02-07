Global Pruritus Drugs Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pruritus Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pruritus drugs market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%

The pruritus drugs market is being driven by atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and urticaria. In addition, increasing emphasis on pruritus by the government, rising investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development activities are projected to contribute significantly to the industry’s growth. Meanwhile, the rising demand for over-the-counter topical corticosteroids is likely to provide an impetus to the market. Furthermore, the rising application of nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems as a replacement to the traditional transdermal drug delivery systems due to quicker onset of action and effect and relatively less excruciation in comparison to incision-based routes is expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pruritus drugs help alleviate itching caused by sunburns, allergic reactions, eczema, psoriasis, chickenpox, fungal infections, insect bites and stings from mosquitoes, fleas, and mites, and contact dermatitis and urticaria caused by plants such as poison ivy and stinging nettle.

The pruritus drugs market, on the basis of application, can be segmented into:

• Hematologic pruritus

• Oncological pruritus

• Renal pruritus

• Endocrine pruritus

• Cholestatic pruritus

The regional markets for pruritus drugs include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Among these, North America represents a substantial share of the global pruritus drugs market.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of immunotherapy worldwide is likely to aid the market because of the rising prevalence of cancer and advancements in oncology. Furthermore, the rising preference for immunotherapy due to its high efficacy increases the demand for pruritus drugs. The increasing efforts by the governments of various nations to develop topical emollients, antihistamines, and topical corticosteroids are likely to be another key trend bolstering the market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, extensive research and development activities and increasing investments by the key players to develop innovative and cost-effective pruritus drugs are anticipated to contribute to the market growth significantly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allergan Plc, Astellas Pharma Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc and Sanofi SA among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

