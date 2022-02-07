Global Adhesive Films Market To Be Driven By Rising Industrialisation In The Asia Pacific Region In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Adhesive Films Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive films market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Adhesive films are adhesives that come in the form of films and stick to surfaces using heat or pressure. They are widely used as fastener, paste, and liquid adhesive substitutes in a variety of end-use industries, with the packaging industry leading the way. The adhesive films market can be divided into three categories: resin type, technology, and end-use.

Based on resin type, the market can be divided into:

Epoxy

Cyanate Ester

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of technology, the market can categorised into:

Heat Cured

Pressure Cured

EB/UV Cured

The product finds end-uses in the following sectors:

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

Market Trend

The adhesive films market is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period, owing to increased demand from various industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical and electronics, and construction. The growing urban population is a major driver of demand for drugs, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, and other consumer goods.

The product’s emerging market is the Asia Pacific region. The expansion of manufacturing operations in the Asia Pacific region will boost demand for adhesive films packaging even more. However, strict public regulations in the chemical industry are expected to stifle industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Arkema [AKE (EPA)], Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc. (Solvay), and Toray Advanced Composites (Royal Ten Cate), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

