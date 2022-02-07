Global Network Optimisation Services Market To Be Driven By The Increased Adoption By Several Industry Verticals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global Network Optimisation Services Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Network Optimisation Services Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global network optimisation services market, assessing the market based on its segments like service, application type, deployment model, organisation size, industry vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation

The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.13 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.55 Billion
The increasing use of network optimisation services in the logistics industry to improve cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, and customer experience is boosting market growth. The rising expenses of supply chains are causing a surge in network optimisation implementation, which is also driving market growth. The popularity of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart is driving up demand for international logistics, resulting in high operational expenses. The rising use of cutting-edge technologies in education to improve students’ knowledge while also enhancing educational outcomes is driving network optimisation. Other factors such as the increasing number of branch offices and data centres, growth in usage of Internet Protocol (IP) video and virtualisation, and network optimisation as a cloud service are driving the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments
Network optimisation services are a collection of techniques for improving network performance. To monitor and improve network performance, a variety of network optimisation tools and techniques are employed, including bandwidth management, global load balancing, packet loss monitoring, and latency minimisation. Network optimisation services ensure the most efficient use of system resources while also increasing corporate productivity and competency.
The major services of network optimisation services are:
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application types into:
- Local Network Optimisation
- WAN Optimisation
- RAN Optimisation
- Data Centre Optimisation
Based on deployment model, the market is bifurcated into:
- Cloud
- On-Premise
By organisation size, the industry is classified into:
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorised into:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecom
- Government and Defence
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Tourism
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Information Technology
- Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The introduction of the 5G network has increased the demand for network optimisation, boosting the market growth. As a result, there has been a spike in the use of creative planning methods to optimise the 5G network’s functionality and cost-effectiveness. The industry is being boosted by the increasing use of 3D technology to model the optimisation of the 5G network in order to reduce manual errors and improve accuracy. In the future years, rising investments in the sector to optimise networks and expand the availability of high-speed internet connectivity are expected to drive market expansion. An increase in the number of production facilities is expected to improve the control of the establishment of network and information technology solutions and services.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Riverbed Technology, Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
