Industrial Insulation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulating material – a material that reduces or prevents the transmission of heat or sound or electricity.Thermal insulation is the reduction of heat transfer (i.e., the transfer of thermal energy between objects of differing temperature) between objects in thermal contact or in range of radiative influence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Insulation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Insulation market was valued at 34010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wool Insulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Insulation include Owens Corning (Paroc), Rockwool, Knauf, NICHIAS, Kingspan, Armacell, Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax and L?Isolante K-Flex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Insulation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wool Insulation

Plastic Foam

Aerogel

Others

Global Industrial Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Building Insulation

Oil & Gas Consumables

Transportation

Others

Global Industrial Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning (Paroc)

Rockwool

Knauf

NICHIAS

Kingspan

Armacell

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Unifrax

L?Isolante K-Flex

Dongsung Finetec

Cabot

Ibiden

Aspen Aerogels

NMC Group

Kaimann

DUNA-Corradini

Rath

Anco Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Insulation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Industrial Insulation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Insulation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Insulation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Insulation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

