Global 3D Projector Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Projector Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D Projector market, assessing the market based on its segments like technologies, light sources, resolutions, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.3 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.5%

The 3D Projector market is being driven by the cinema segment. The increasing demand for 3D projectors can be attributed to the rising prominence of superhero and action movies. In recent years, Avengers End Game and Avatar overtook movies like Titanic to become two of the highest-grossing movies of all time. This trend is expected to augment the 3D Projector market. Furthermore, the rising middle-class disposable and discretionary income in developing countries like China and India has augmented the cinema segment. However, the 3D projector market briefly experienced some hindrance because of the COVID-19 pandemic as it temporarily shut down the majority of cinema halls worldwide, which significantly reduced the demand for 3D Projectors. Meanwhile, the rising application of the product in the education segment for immersive and interactive learning amid the era of digitilisation is likely to provide an impetus to the market. In post-COVID days, as the various sectors recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic, the product is likely to witness a rise in demand, bolstered by the rising investments and efforts of the key players.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A 3D Projector is a device that represents 3D objects on a 2D plane. It has a bulb, lens, image engine and a small radio transmitter or an infrared emitter. These components help project two nearly identical images onto the screen simultaneously to create the illusion of depth, and 3D glasses are utilised to filter the polarity to view both images properly.

The 3D Projector market, on the basis of technology, can be segmented into:

• DLP

• LCD

• LCOS

On the basis of light source, the market can be categorised into:

• Laser

• LED

• Hybrid

• Metal Halide

• Others

On the basis of resolution, the market can be categorised into:

• VGA

• XGA

• HD & Full HD

• 4K & Above

On the basis of application, the market can be categorised into:

• Cinema

• Education

• Business

• Home Theatre and Gaming

• Events and Large Venues

The regional markets for 3D Projectors include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to represent a significant share in the 3D Projector market.

Market Trends

The rapid technological advancement in 3D Projectors is projected to aid the market. The product has a higher quality of projection than its predecessors because of LCOS, LCD and DLP technologies. Additionally, technological advancements in lumens and light sources have resulted in the development of products with higher shelf-life and low maintenance costs that can be utilised by smaller to medium-sized enterprises, further enhancing the product demand. The rising adoption of 3D Projectors by the home theatre and gaming segment is likely to be another key trend bolstering the market growth in the forecast period. The immersion and viewing experience are enhanced significantly with 3D projectors that don’t compromise on the resolution or FPS providing the ultimate home theater and gaming experience contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sony Corporation, Optoma Corporation, Epson India Pvt Ltd, Barco NV, Vivitek Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc, Jvckenwood Corporation and NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

