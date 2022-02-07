Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marine Upholstery Fabrics usually made from Solution-dyed or PVC-coated polyester, acrylic, nylon fabric and artificial leather, they are ideal for boat upholstery applications, the fabrics are continuously exposed to UV radiation, dampness, and to micro-organisms as well. So they usually have excellent salt tolerance, UV stabilized, mildew resistant, abrasion resistant, high resistance to soiling for marine environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Upholstery Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Marine Upholstery Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Upholstery Fabrics market was valued at 420.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 602.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Upholstery Fabrics include Glen Raven, Alcantara, Spradling, Teijin Frontier, Schmitz Textiles, Shanghai Textile Decoration, Morbern, Texhong Textile Group and Recasens USA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Upholstery Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Fabric

Acrylic Fabric

Nylon Fabric

Artificial Leather

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Decoration

Exterior Decoration

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glen Raven

Alcantara

Spradling

Teijin Frontier

Schmitz Textiles

Shanghai Textile Decoration

Morbern

Texhong Textile Group

Recasens USA

Herculite

HuaFang Group

Socovena & Mapla

Sattler SUN-TEX

EREZ Technical Textiles

Expafol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Upholstery Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Upholstery Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies

