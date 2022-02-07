Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marine Upholstery Fabrics usually made from Solution-dyed or PVC-coated polyester, acrylic, nylon fabric and artificial leather, they are ideal for boat upholstery applications, the fabrics are continuously exposed to UV radiation, dampness, and to micro-organisms as well. So they usually have excellent salt tolerance, UV stabilized, mildew resistant, abrasion resistant, high resistance to soiling for marine environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Upholstery Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
- Global top five Marine Upholstery Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-marine-upholstery-fabrics-2022-2028-54
The global Marine Upholstery Fabrics market was valued at 420.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 602.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Upholstery Fabrics include Glen Raven, Alcantara, Spradling, Teijin Frontier, Schmitz Textiles, Shanghai Textile Decoration, Morbern, Texhong Textile Group and Recasens USA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marine Upholstery Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester Fabric
- Acrylic Fabric
- Nylon Fabric
- Artificial Leather
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Interior Decoration
- Exterior Decoration
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
- Key companies Marine Upholstery Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Glen Raven
- Alcantara
- Spradling
- Teijin Frontier
- Schmitz Textiles
- Shanghai Textile Decoration
- Morbern
- Texhong Textile Group
- Recasens USA
- Herculite
- HuaFang Group
- Socovena & Mapla
- Sattler SUN-TEX
- EREZ Technical Textiles
- Expafol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Upholstery Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Upholstery Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Upholstery Fabrics Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market Outlook 2022
Global and China Fabrics for Marine Upholstery Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Marine Upholstery Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027