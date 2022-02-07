Rotary Seals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rotary Seals involve rotational motion from a shaft and housing. Used in oscillating or rotating parts, their primary function is to keep lubricated fluids in, whilst preventing the ingress of contaminants, such as mud and water.

Important factors to consider when choosing a rotary seal is the frictional heat buildup, material stretch, compression (squeeze), operational temperature limits, shaft and glandular machining.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Seals in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotary Seals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotary Seals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Rotary Seals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotary Seals market was valued at 1400.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubbers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotary Seals include Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Parker Hannifin, SKF, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, NOK, Bal Seal Engineering, A.W. Chesterton Company, Garlock and James Walker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotary Seals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotary Seals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Rotary Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubbers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

PTFE

Plastics

Others

Global Rotary Seals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Rotary Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Automotive

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing and Machine Tools

Marine, Construction and Mining Equipment

Others

Global Rotary Seals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Rotary Seals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotary Seals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotary Seals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotary Seals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Rotary Seals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

NOK

Bal Seal Engineering

A.W. Chesterton Company

Garlock

James Walker

Greene Tweed

Hallite

Techne

Max Spare

Seal & Design

Gallagher Seals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotary Seals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotary Seals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotary Seals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotary Seals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rotary Seals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rotary Seals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotary Seals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotary Seals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotary Seals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotary Seals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotary Seals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Seals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Seals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Seals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Seals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Seals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rotary Seals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rubbers

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers

