Enameled Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enameled Wire coated with a very thin insulating layer. It is used to construct transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets and other applications that require tight coil insulation. The report focuses on generalized enameled wire with insulating films use polyvinyl formal, polyurethane, polyamide, polyester, polyester-polyimide, polyamide-polyimide (or amide-imide), and polyimide and also wire with polymer film insulation or paper cover.

The global Enameled Wire market was valued at 1291 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1553.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Enameled Wire include Sumitomo Electric, Superior Essex, Elektrisola, REA, Hitachi Metals, LWW Group, Fujikura, IRCE and Synflex Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enameled Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Copper

Aluminum

Copper Clad Aluminum (CCA)

Motors and Generators

Transformers

Home Appliance

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Sumitomo Electric

Superior Essex

Elektrisola

REA

Hitachi Metals

LWW Group

Fujikura

IRCE

Synflex Group

De Angelli

Ederfil Becker

Acebsa

ZML

Jingda

Guancheng Datong

Jintian

Infore Environment Technology

APWC

TAI-I

Jung Shing

