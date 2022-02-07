Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 155 million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13%

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is being driven by the liquid phase segment. The rising demand for activated carbon can be attributed to the increasing focus on water contamination treatment. It produces granular activated carbon to remove groundwater contaminated with explosives, VOCs, metals through absorption. Furthermore, the rising application of the product in treating radionuclides like cobalt-60, uranium and ruthenium-106 is likely to provide an impetus to the market. The rising investments from key players towards enhancing activated carbon technology are expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period. In post-COVID days, as the various segments recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic, the product is likely to witness a rise in demand, bolstered by the efforts of the government.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a highly absorbent form of carbon that is used to remove odours and toxic substances from gaseous emissions. It is also utilised in advanced wastewater treatment to remove dissolved organic matter from water. Activated carbon acts as an effective absorbent because it is a highly porous substance with a large surface area for contaminant absorption.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gulf-cooperation-council-activated-carbon-market

The activated carbon market, on the basis of products, can be segmented into:

• Powdered Activated Carbon

• Granular Activated Carbon

• Others

On the basis of application, the market can be categorised into:

• Liquid Phase

• Gas Phase

On the basis of end-use, the market can be categorised into:

• Water Treatment

• Refinery

• Food and Beverage Processing

• Pharmaceutical and Medical

• Air Purification

• Precious Metal Recovery

• Sewage Treatment

• Others

The regional markets for activated carbon include:

• Gulf Cooperation Council

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Kuwait

• Others

Market Trends

New government rules and regulations across the gulf cooperation council will likely aid the market as emission levels and pollution can be substantially decreased with powdered activated carbon. Furthermore, the growing incidences of water scarcity are expected to enhance the product demand further. The increasing efforts by the governments of Gulf nations to develop activated carbon technology is likely to be another key trend bolstering the market growth in the forecast period. Meanwhile, the increase of disposable and discretionary income has significantly improved the automobile sector, which will likely aid the activated carbon market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. [ADA-ES, Inc.], Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), Calgon Carbon Corporation [Kuraray], CarboTech AC GmbH [International Chemical Investors S.E.], CECA [Arkema Group], Donau Chemie AG [Krassny-Privatstiftung], among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

