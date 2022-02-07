2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3), or Isobornyl Methacrylate (IBOMA) is clear colorless to yellow liquid, with the chemical formula C14H22O2, CAS: 7534-94-3. IBOMA has an excellent combination of flexibility and hardness. The polymer has high-gloss, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and weather ability. Application areas include high-solid acrylic resins, coatings, adhesives and Tg acrylic resins, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-isobornyl-methacrylate-2022-2028-483

The global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate include Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Shokubai, Kyoeisha Chemical, Evonik and Solvay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 98.5%

Others

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Acrylic Resins

Adhesives

Others

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Kyoeisha Chemical

Evonik

Solvay

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-isobornyl-methacrylate-2022-2028-483

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2030 Report on Global Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition