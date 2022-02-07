High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials.

High modulus carbon fibers can be classified as PAN-based carbon fibers (M, MJ) and pitch based (MP, MK).

High-mode carbon fiber is a dual-use industrial material with unique properties. It has been widely used in augmentation of advanced composite materials such as aerospace, aviation, sports equipment and high-end civilian products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Modulus Carbon Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Modulus Carbon Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market was valued at 490.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 781.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Modulus (HM) Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Modulus Carbon Fiber include Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin Carbon, Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, Cytec Solvay and Weihai Tuozhan Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Modulus Carbon Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Modulus (HM) Grade

Ultra High Modulus (UHM) Grade

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Industrial Materials

Sports/Leisure

Others

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Modulus Carbon Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Modulus Carbon Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Modulus Carbon Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Modulus Carbon Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin Carbon

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

Cytec Solvay

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Modulus Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Modulus Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Modulus Carbon Fiber Companies

