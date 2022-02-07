Polyamine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A polyamine is an organic, liquid cationic compound having more than two amino groups. It can be used to mix with inorganic coagulants, such as polyaluminium chloride or alum for treatment of low-turbidity waste water or tap water. It can also be used in purification of waste water from oil-field, or as anionic trash catch in white water system in paper making.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamine in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyamine market was valued at 697.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 936.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamine 50% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyamine include SNF Group, Kemira, BASF, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Newbury S.A., Bluwat Chemicals, NCP Chlorchem (BUD Group), Yixing Cleanwater Chemicals and Chinafloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamine 50%

Polyamine 30%

Global Polyamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Mining Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Textiles Industry

Global Polyamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SNF Group

Kemira

BASF

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Newbury S.A.

Bluwat Chemicals

NCP Chlorchem (BUD Group)

Yixing Cleanwater Chemicals

Chinafloc

Lansen Chemicals

Sinofloc Chemical

WeiHai Xiangyu Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyamine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyamine 50%

4.1.3 Polyamine 30%

4.2 By Type – Global Polyamine Revenue & Forecasts

