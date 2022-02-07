Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand Of Modernisation And Automation Of Manufacturing Processes During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automated material handling equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like Component, Product, System Type, Function, Industry, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-material-handling-equipment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 32.1 billion USD

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Automated material handling equipment is widely used in manufacturing and warehousing units with the goal of reducing downtime and labour costs, efficiently combining manufacture, transportation, and distribution, and generating a quick and high return on investment. Additionally, the material handling business has been transformed by the incorporation of emerging technologies like as artificial intelligence, SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), and the Internet of Things, which have resulted in the industry’s most recent developments and breakthroughs.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Automated material handling equipment refers to any automation that lowers or eliminates the need for human involvement throughout the product manufacturing process, resulting in increased production efficiency. Logistics and supply chain management, which aids in increasing company performance, is one of the most essential components of many sectors today. Suppliers may simplify inventory, better manage cash outlays, and improve the characteristics of operations with the aid of logistics and supply chain management, allowing them to expand their company activities.

On the basis of Component, automated material handling equipment market is segmented into:

Based on the Product, automated material handling equipment market is divided into:

Robot

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Based on the System type, automated material handling equipment market is categorised into:

Unit Load Material Handling Systems

Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Based on the Function, automated material handling equipment market is categorised into:

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

Based on the Industry, automated material handling equipment market is divided into:

Automotive

Metal & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Semiconductors & Electronics

Health Care

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

The major regional markets of automated material handling equipment market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is being fueled by the increasing number of start-ups offering robotic warehouse automation solutions, the increased popularity of automated material handling equipment among major industries, improved manufacturing processes, rising labour costs, and a growing emphasis on security. The high cost of automated material handling equipment for small and medium businesses, as well as significant integration and switching costs, are the major constraints for this market. The continual growth in demand for automated material handling equipment is a significant driver in the worldwide automated material handling equipment market, as firms realise the value of cost-cutting and labor-reduction. The boundaries of operational efficiency in the manufacturing, processing, material handling, and logistics industries will continue to be pushed as sensor technologies develop and the ability to harness and examine large data becomes increasingly practical in real time.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., JBT Corporation, KUKU AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Home Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-fragrances-market

Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Global High Temperature Insulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-temperature-insulation-market-report

Global High-Performance Ceramic Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market

Global Herring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/herring-market

Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hereditary-angioedema-therapeutic-market

Global Environmental Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/environmental-monitoring-market

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enterprise-risk-management-market

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read about global adult diaper market: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/adult-diaper-market.html

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.