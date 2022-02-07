Global Industrial Hose Market To Be Driven By The Increased Use Of Hoses To Carry Chemical Media In The Chemical Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Industrial Hose Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial hose market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, media, industry and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hose-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 14.1 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026 ): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026 ): USD 19.7 billion

The market for industrial hose has seen substantial growth due to factors such as its rising demand in critical applications and growing trends related to infrastructure activities. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the industrial hose market. Industrial hoses are used to suction and discharge chemicals because they are chemical and abrasion resistant and can withstand high temperatures and pressure. The growing global demand for autos, as well as the increasing modernization of farming methods, are expected to present the business with huge potential opportunities. Polyurethane fabric hoses are expected to hold a major proportion of the global industrial hose market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The term “industrial hose” refers to a broad type of rubber hose used in industry. The term “rubber hose” refers to the hose’s external cover rather than the inner tube’s composition.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hose-market

Based on the material, the industry is divided into:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nitrile Rubber

Based on the media, the industry is divided into:

Chemical

Water

Air and Gas

Oil

Hot Water and Steam

Food and Beverage

Based on the end use industry, the industry is divided into:

The regional markets for industrial hose include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, due to the region’s rising automotive and agriculture industries, as well as increased infrastructure operations, the Asia Pacific region is expected to occupy a substantial share of the market over the forecast period, with key demand coming from nations such as China and India. The growing number of infrastructure-related projects is driving private participation in infrastructure (PPI) to invest more, resulting in an increase in hose demand. Infrastructural developments in APAC are primarily driving rapid urbanisation and industrialization; this trend is driving demand for hoses, which are used for a variety of purposes, including material handling in the construction industry and transporting various types of fluids from one location to another in various industries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Eaton Corporation PLC, Gates Industrial Corporation PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Kurt Manufacturing, Piranha Hose Products, Inc., NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Colex International Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Router and Switch Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/router-and-switch-market

Global DC Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dc-circuit-breaker-market

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-voltage-cables-market

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reusable-water-bottles-market

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulmonary-artery-catheter-market

Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recombinant-dna-technology-market

Global Injection Moulding Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/injection-moulding-machine-market

India Disposable Medical Gloves Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-disposable-medical-gloves-market

Global Visualisation and 3D Rendering Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/visualisation-and-3d-rendering-market

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.