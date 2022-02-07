Dyestuff and Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic or inorganic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process. Dyestuff are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyestuff and Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dyestuff and Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dyestuff and Pigments market was valued at 38580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dyestuff and Pigments include Huntsman, Archroma, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dyestuff and Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Pigments

Other Dyes

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Leather

Paper

Ink & Paint

Others

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dyestuff and Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dyestuff and Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dyestuff and Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dyestuff and Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

Archroma

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dyestuff and Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dyestuff and Pigments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dyestuff and Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dyestuff and Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dyestuff and Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dyestuff and Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyestuff and Pigments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dyestuff and Pigments Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyestuff and Pigments Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

