EVA Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EVA film is based on the use of ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer, and additives.

EVA film, also known as environmentally friendly film, is a film produced by casting extrusion of EVA material. It is a new generation of environmentally friendly and degradable material. It is biodegradable. It will not cause harm to the environment when discarded or burned. The density is about 0.93, tasteless, no heavy metal, no phthalate, high transparency, soft and tough, super low temperature resistance (-70 degrees), water resistance, salt and other substances, high heat signature, etc. EVA films are a key encapsulation material used for traditional solar panel lamination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVA Film in global, including the following market information:

Global EVA Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVA Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five EVA Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVA Film market was valued at 90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 104.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal EVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVA Film include STR Holdings, Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Bridgestone Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co, 3M, Folienwerk Wolfen GmbHen GmbH, SWM, Hangzhou First Applied Material and Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVA Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVA Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal EVA

Anti-PID EVA

Global EVA Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

PV Modules

Laminated Glass

Others

Global EVA Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global EVA Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVA Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVA Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVA Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies EVA Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STR Holdings, Inc

Mitsui Chemicals

Bridgestone Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co

3M

Folienwerk Wolfen GmbHen GmbH

SWM

Hangzhou First Applied Material

Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

Shanghai HIUV New Materials

Hangzhou Solar Composite’s Energy Technology

Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

Changzhou Bbetter Film

Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development

KENGO Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVA Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVA Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVA Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVA Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVA Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVA Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVA Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVA Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVA Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVA Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVA Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVA Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVA Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVA Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVA Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EVA Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Normal EVA

4.1.3 Anti-PID EVA

4.2 By Type – Global EVA Film Revenue & Forecasts

