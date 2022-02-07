Magnet Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic materials, commonly referred to the strong magnetic substance, they are ancient and widely used functional materials. Magnetic materials have been widely used in our lives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnet Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Magnet Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Magnet Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Magnet Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnet Materials market was valued at 6894.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Magnetic Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnet Materials include Hitachi Metals Group, TDK, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, DMEGC Magnetics, JPMF, Ningbo Yunsheng, AT&M, Shin-Etsu and Zhenghai Magnetic Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnet Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnet Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnet Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Permanent Magnetic Materials
- Soft Magnetic Materials
Global Magnet Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnet Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Energy & Power
- Industrial Equipment
- Consumer Electronics&Home Appliance
- Scientific & Medical
- Others
Global Magnet Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnet Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Magnet Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Magnet Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Magnet Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Magnet Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi Metals Group
- TDK
- Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
- DMEGC Magnetics
- JPMF
- Ningbo Yunsheng
- AT&M
- Shin-Etsu
- Zhenghai Magnetic Material
- Innuovo
- VAC
- Arnold Magnetic
- Galaxy Magnets
- TDG
- JL MAG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnet Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnet Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnet Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnet Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnet Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnet Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnet Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnet Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnet Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnet Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnet Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnet Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnet Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnet Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnet Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnet Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnet Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
