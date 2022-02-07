Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Sqm)

Global top five Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market was valued at 2343.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2951.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) include Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group, Asahi Kasei, Duksung and Daewon Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm)

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Key companies Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product Type

