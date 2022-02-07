Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) is a nonionic, water-soluble polymer that can thicken, suspend, bind, emulsify, form films, stabilize, disperse, retain water, and provide protective colloid action. It is readily soluble in hot or cold water and can be used to prepare solutions with a wide range of viscosities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) market was valued at 595.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 735.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) include Ashland, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Dow Chemical, Luzhou North Chemical, Daicel Corporation, Chemcolloids and Zhejiang Haishen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint

Oilfield

Building Material

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Dow Chemical

Luzhou North Chemical

Daicel Corporation

Chemcolloids

Zhejiang Haishen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) Companies

