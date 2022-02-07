Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium tert-butoxide is used as a strong non-nucleophilic base in organic chemistry. It plays an active role in dehydrohalogenation reactions. It is also useful for greener amidation of esters. It serves as an intermediate in Mizoroki-Heck-type reactions. Furthermore, it is used as an initiator in anionic polymerization of carbazolyl-substituted oxiranes. It catalyzes the reaction of hydrosilanes and heterocyclic compounds to give the silyl derivatives with evolution of hydrogen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Tert-Butoxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Potassium Tert-Butoxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Tert-Butoxide market was valued at 16330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Tert-Butoxide include Shandong Xisace New Material, GenChem & GenPharm, Evonik, Albemarle, Callery and Suparna Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Tert-Butoxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99%

Above 98%

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Tert-Butoxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Tert-Butoxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Tert-Butoxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potassium Tert-Butoxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shandong Xisace New Material

GenChem & GenPharm

Evonik

Albemarle

Callery

Suparna Chemicals

