Sports Utility Vehicle Market Report, History and Forecast 2028, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers- Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Company

The “Global Sports utility vehicle Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sports utility vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by type, propulsion type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sports utility vehicle players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

FCA Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co.,Ltd.

PSA Group

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on design, the global Sports utility vehicle market is segmented into compact, mid-size, and full-size.

On the basis of transmission, the market is segmented into automatic, and manual.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into passenger, and commercial.

On the basis of drivetrain, the market is segmented into AWD, 4WD, FWD, AND RWD.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sports Utility Vehicle Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Sports Utility Vehicle and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

