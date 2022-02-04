Wire and Cable Polymers Market 2022: Comprehensive Research And Growth Rate By Regions To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Polymers in wire and cable serve as insulating and jacketing materials. They protect the underlying cable core against chemical, moisture and mechanical damage during installation and throughout the service life of the cable as well. Wire and cable polymers are used in the manufacturing of suitable wires and cables finding applications in core sector such as power transmission and telecom sectors among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The wire and cable polymers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demands from growing electronics industry and building and construction sector. In addition, power transmission system as a result of rapid urbanization boosts wire and cable polymer market growth. However, cables using PVC jacketing pose recycling challenge which hinders the market growth. On the other hand, new avenues of fiber optics and XLPE insulation showcase significant growth opportunities for this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Wire and Cable Polymers Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wire and cable polymers market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user industry and geography. The global wire and cable polymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wire and cable polymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wire and cable polymers market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as thermoplastic resins, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoset elastomers and plastic/polymer optic fiber. By thermoplastic resins, the market is sub-segmented as fluoropolymers, polyamide, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, polyethylene and copolymers and others. On the other hand, the market by thermoplastic elastomers is sub-segmented as styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic vulcanizate and others. The market by thermoset elastomers is further sub-segmented as natural and synthetic rubber. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as electronics, power transmission, building, apparatus, magnet, fiber optic and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wire and cable polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The wire and cable polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wire and cable polymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wire and cable polymers market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘wire and cable polymers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the wire and cable polymers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wire and cable polymers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wire and cable polymers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wire and cable polymers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wire and cable polymers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

3M Company

Arkema

BASF SE

BOROUGE

Celanese Corporation

Chase Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

PolyOne Corporation

Solvay SA

Trelleborg AB

