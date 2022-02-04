Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2028 with Leading Key Insights – Civis Analytics, Fair Isaac Corporation, Microsoft

The predictive analytics is the analysis of the collected and incoming data to identify potential problems at an early stage. The predictive analytics in manufacturing can help significantly in quality control while also reducing production costs by minimizing waste arising due to overproduction, logistics, idle time, and unnecessary motion. Positive economic outlook and rapid globalization are expected to boost the growth of the manufacturing predictive analytics market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of manufacturing predictive analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global manufacturing predictive analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading manufacturing predictive analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1.Civis Analytics

2.Fair Isaac Corporation

3.IBM Corporation

4.Microsoft Corporation

5.Oracle Corporation

6.RapidMiner, Inc.

7.SAP SE

8.SAS Institute Inc.

9.Tableau Software, Inc.

10.TIBCO Software Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market segments and regions.

The global manufacturing predictive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, hardware, services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as machine utilization, quality improvement, safety & preventive maintenance, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace, automotive, chemicals, building & construction, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global manufacturing predictive analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The manufacturing predictive analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Features of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

