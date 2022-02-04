Global Nephrostomy Devices Market To Be Driven By The Increased Popularity Of Minimally Invasive Treatment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Nephrostomy Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global nephrostomy devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.01 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

The market is being driven by rising cases of kidney stone problem, increased demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and improved awareness of the product. For the drainage of a blocked urine collecting system, nephrostomy catheters are commonly employed. Hydronephrosis is caused by this blockage, which is treated using nephrostomy catheters. As a result, an increase in the number of hydronephroses is likely to drive demand for catheters, boosting the market for nephrostomy devices. Increasing cases of bladder, ovarian, and prostate cancers are also estimated to have a positive impact on product demand over the forecast years. The growing incidences of post-operative infections in patients with a kidney transplant is another key driver. Increasing funding by the government for research and development activities in surgical devices and procedures is also positively affecting the regional market growth. In the coming years, the nephrostomy device market is likely to be propelled by an increase in the number of surgeries for percutaneous nephrostomy.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The opening between the skin and the kidney is known as a nephrostomy. Nephrostomy devices, also known as nephrostomy catheters, are a type of medical device used to redirect urine from a blocked location. They are especially helpful when antibiotics does not seem to be functioning. Nephrostomy devices include drainage tubes, sheath dilators, guidewires, nephrostomy catheters, and others.

By product type, the market includes:

Drainage Tubes

Nephrostomy Catheters

Sheath Dilators

Others

The major end use of the industry includes:

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures is driving the market. The growing cases of lifestyle-related disorders are likely to contribute to market development. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is also influencing the global market. The increasing older population, and the prevalence of urinary and bladder problems, are predicted to boost demand for the product, affecting the industry’s growth. To expand the consumer base and boost the presence in the industry, industry manufacturers are focused on collaborations with healthcare practitioners. As a result, manufacturers’ initiatives, and the presence of well-established and trained practitioners in developed economies are projected to boost the demand for nephrostomy devices. Technological improvements in nephrostomy devices, such as the introduction of multilayer balloon dilation catheters, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical, B. Braun Mel, Sungen AG, Argon Medical, and Cardinal Health, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

