Global Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market To Be Driven By The Increased Adoption Of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global neurology ultrasonic aspirators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 347.8 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.7%

The market for neurology ultrasonic aspirators is growing due to an increase in the number of neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), the adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries, and increased awareness of neurology ultrasonic aspirators among professionals. Neurology ultrasonic aspirators provide several advantages, including adaptability, a user-friendly system for smooth control of soft tissue, reduced perioperative morbidity and intraoperative blood loss, and the ability to dissect the sensitive structure of the brain with fine bone in proximity. These benefits have a positive impact on market growth. In the coming years, the standalone type of category is predicted to increase at a quicker rate. Because cerebral paralysis, bone dissection, and head traumas are becoming more common, this category is expected to lead the market. Due to factors such as lesser risk of damage, simple designs, and lower treatment costs, this category is likely to lead the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ultrasonic aspirators for neurology are surgical instruments that use low-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to dissect tissues and aspirate the operative region. Neurology ultrasonic aspirators are being used to remove brain tumours as it is the most flexible and user-friendly device for smooth control of soft tissue.

Based on product type, the market includes:

Standalone Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators

Integrated Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators

The end use of the industry includes:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The increasing abnormalities and brain diseases and better healthcare facilities provided by hospitals are driving the market growth. Factors such as cost-saving, reducing overnight staying expenses, presence of well-established healthcare facilities and availability of highly skilled neurosurgeons are driving the market over the forecast period. The industry is also projected to be driven by the adoption of technologically improved medical types. Due to the increasing incidence of diseases, increased government initiatives, and numerous awareness programmes by NGOs, increased payments for new technologies and surgical treatments have a favourable impact on regional growth. The presence of a large number of key players in economies, such as China and Japan, are majorly driving the growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Stryker, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Springs Gmbh, Cybersonics, Inc, Meta Dynamic, Inc., and Olympus Pvt. Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

